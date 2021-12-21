Assam CM meets Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday. "Himanta Biswa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, calls on Sitharaman at Parliament House," tweeted Sitharam.

Sarma also informed that he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. "Union Home Minister met me and CM Arunachal Pradesh primarily on issue of border realignment and alignment between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We've made some progress and the next round of discussion btw Assam and Arunachal will take place in the month of January," Sarma told reporters here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

