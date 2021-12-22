EXCLUSIVE-Peru protesters to clear Las Bambas road after mining shutdown - legal adviser

Peruvian community protesters who have blocked a key transport road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine will clear the route until at least Dec. 30 following talks with the government, an adviser to the group told Reuters on Wednesday. The blockade, which has been in place for over a month, snarled production at the mine, which produces some 2% of global copper output, and created a major issue for the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

"We are going to give them a truce, today in the afternoon we are going to release the statement that we are going to clear the road until the 30th of this month," said Victor Villa, an advisor to the protesting Chumbivilcas community. "We need to be cautious," Villa said of the temporary truce, noting that politicians have made offers to the area previously but failed to deliver.

He said that it is possible the road could remain clear after Dec. 30, but it would depend on agreements reached during a planned visit to the area by Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez. Las Bambas declined to comment. The mine suspended operations last week due to the blockade and it is unclear if it would resume them under these conditions.

Company representatives have complained that blockades leave their workers trapped inside the mine. The Las Bambas mine has been a flashpoint for protests, with blockades hitting the road on and off for over 400 days since the mine started operations in 2016.

On Tuesday, Vasquez strongly urged protesting communities to clear the road but was vague about the consequences of not doing so. She has not ruled out a state of emergency declaration but said she would rather engage in dialogue.

