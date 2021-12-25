Salaries of over 40 Delhi prison officials stopped after mismatch in biometric verification

The Delhi Prisons Department has stopped the salaries of over 40 officers after a mismatch was detected in their biometric verification, officials said on Saturday. Directed General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel has confirmed the development. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had conducted a biometric verification drive in the prisons department in the last week of November, they said.

Those who joined the Delhi Prisons Department from 2019 onwards in warder and assistant superintendent ranks -- recruited through the exams conducted by the DSSSB -- were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment, an official said. As a result of the exercise, 47 cases of preliminary mismatch have been detected. Further action will be taken after the final report is received from the DSSSB, the official said.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped, and show cause notices have been issued to them, the official added.

