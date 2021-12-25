Left Menu

Salaries of over 40 Delhi prison officials stopped after mismatch in biometric verification

The Delhi Prisons Department has stopped the salaries of over 40 officers after a mismatch was detected in their biometric verification, officials said on Saturday. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board DSSSB had conducted a biometric verification drive in the prisons department in the last week of November, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:49 IST
Salaries of over 40 Delhi prison officials stopped after mismatch in biometric verification
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had conducted a biometric verification drive in the prisons department in the last week of November, they said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Prisons Department has stopped the salaries of over 40 officers after a mismatch was detected in their biometric verification, officials said on Saturday. Directed General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel has confirmed the development. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had conducted a biometric verification drive in the prisons department in the last week of November, they said.

Those who joined the Delhi Prisons Department from 2019 onwards in warder and assistant superintendent ranks -- recruited through the exams conducted by the DSSSB -- were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment, an official said. As a result of the exercise, 47 cases of preliminary mismatch have been detected. Further action will be taken after the final report is received from the DSSSB, the official said.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped, and show cause notices have been issued to them, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021