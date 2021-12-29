Left Menu

Madurai transgender trains bulls for Jallikattu

Spreading a message of gender equality, a brave transgender from Madurai is training six bulls for the upcoming Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:14 IST
Keertan(left) with the bull she is training in Madurai. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Spreading a message of gender equality, a brave transgender from Madurai is training six bulls for the upcoming Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu. "It has been proven over the years that gender cannot define valiance and achievements", said Keertan, a transgender.

Jallikkattu was previously identified as a heroic sport for men. According to Keertan, transgender people are no less than others and at present, they are not only excelling in the government sector but also in other professions like sports. She has earlier trained her bull "Periya marthu" who won the prize of "best bull" at a Jallikattu in Chinnakattalai. "I am training bulls for Jallikattu. Every day we conduct bull training exercises. Two other transgender people are helping me in this."

Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it. (ANI)

