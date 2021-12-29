Left Menu

IFSCA established as unified financial sector regulator at GIFT-IFSC in Gandhinagar

The SupTech system shall cover administrative, compliance, supervision, and enforcement framework for its regulated entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:50 IST
IFSCA established as unified financial sector regulator at GIFT-IFSC in Gandhinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has been established as a unified financial sector regulator at GIFT-IFSC, Gandhinagar, Gujarat for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

IFSCA seeks to implement a state-of-the-art Information Technology (IT) platform that would leverage technology to promote ease of doing business for the stakeholders, reduce the cost of compliance for supervised entities, and position IFSCA as a progressive regulator with a best-in-class Supervisory Technology (SupTech) system. The SupTech system shall cover administrative, compliance, supervision, and enforcement framework for its regulated entities. The SupTech system will enable IFSCA to collaborate with other sectoral financial regulators in India and abroad through Application Programming Interface (API) based machine to machine communication or integration, as appropriate.

In this regard, IFSCA intends to select an IT Service Provider (SP) to design, develop, implement, operate, and maintain the Supervisory Technology (SupTech) System of IFSCA and has issued RFP for the said purpose. The project duration is planned to be around 72 months comprising 12 months of implementation from the date of onboarding of SP, and 60 months of operations and maintenance.

The detailed scope of RFP is available at e-Procurement portal https://ifsca.enivida.com. The notice inviting tender for Selection of Service Provider for SupTech System of IFSCA can be accessed at https://ifsca.gov.in/home/TenderList.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021