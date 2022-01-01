Left Menu

2 injured, several missing in Haryana's Bhiwani landslide

At least two people were injured and several were missing after a landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | Bhiwani (Haryana) | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:45 IST
Visual from Haryana's Bhiwani (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"The Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani. Two were injured and several went missing," Haryana Police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

