Rs 65,800 cr transferred to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme in current financial year: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that in the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Addressing at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, Singh said that the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 beneficiary farmer families in the accounts of farmer families.

"In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana," added Tomar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 10th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing in the national capital. During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. (ANI)

