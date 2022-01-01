Bhiwani landslide: Deepender Hooda demands compensation for victims, independent probe by HC, SC sitting judge

Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Saturday demanded compensation for the victims of Haryana's Bhiwani landslide tragedy and also asked for an independent inquiry by a High court or Supreme Court sitting judge. "We asked not only for compensation and relief, we asked for justice and for justice an independent inquiry should be ordered as any inquiry within Haryana or under Haryana government or under state police will not suffice so, but inquiry monitored by a sitting judge of either high court or Supreme Court also is the need and we press this demand and we hope that the government will answer soon," Hooda told ANI here in the national capital.

The Congress MP paid his condolences to the victims of the tragedy and alleged that mining activities were going on in contravention of all guidelines. Hooda also alleged that a lot of high profile people are involved in the above-mentioned mining and linked to certain people who occupy top posts in the government.

"First of all, I would like to pay condolences to all those who have lost their lives. May God give their family time and near one's strength to face this circumstance and we are with the administration in efforts to provide relief to all the ones who are still trapped, various estimates are coming in," he said. "At the same time, the government should quickly announce a relief package to all those who have lost their lives and to the injured. But that would not be sufficient. Khattar government has to answer who's responsible for the loss of lives, " he further said.

"News is coming in that mining was going on and breaking all the laws, regulations, and in contravention of all the laid down guidelines, this mining activity was going on. The news is coming in that a lot of high profile people are involved in this mining and those who are somewhere linked to certain people who are occupying top posts in such a scenario people would like to know the truth," he added. According to Haryana police, at least two people were injured and several were missing after a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday.

The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block. The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Khattar took to Twitter to express grief and said, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured." Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reached the site to oversee the rescue operation. "Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," Dalal said. (ANI)

