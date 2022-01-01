Kerala Police arrests 2 more SDPI workers in BJP leader's murder case

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested two more Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in connection with the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha. According to police, the arrested SDPI workers Zafar and Navaz were directly involved in the murder of Sreenivasan. Both the accused were taken into police custody from Perumbavoor.

So far, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. Of the nine, seven were arrested earlier. Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death in Alappuzha district on December 19 following the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shaan a day earlier.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers are behind this attack. On November 15, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the SDPI, the political wing of the Popular Front of India. (ANI)

