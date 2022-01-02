Left Menu

Congress MP Deepender Hooda demands fair probe into Haryana mining mishap

Congress MP Deepender Hooda has demanded a fair investigation into the "heartwrenching" incident in which four people were killed after a portion of stone mine crashed down on workers in Haryana's Bhiwani mining area on New Year's Day.

Updated: 02-01-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 09:55 IST
Deepender Hooda in Delhi (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Hooda has demanded a fair investigation into the "heartwrenching" incident in which four people were killed after a portion of stone mine crashed down on workers in Haryana's Bhiwani mining area on New Year's Day. "I demand an investigation, not under the state, but monitored by the Supreme Court or High Court judge", said the Congress leader. According to Hooda, safety standards were not followed at the mining site which led to the deadly accident.

"We have come to know of people who are involved with the tragedy. These people are linked to the influential people", alleged Hooda. "Ten to 20 people are still trapped in the mines", he added. Meanwhile, the Congress MP paid condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir incident on January 1. Hooda also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the mishap. (ANI)

