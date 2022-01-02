Left Menu

West Bengal Government cancels Students' Week programme amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, the state government has decided to cancel the Students' Week programme scheduled to be held between January 1 and 7 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal reported 4,512 new COVID-19 cases taking the total active cases to 13,300, stated the state health bulletin. As per the data, Kolkata reported maximum cases with 6,442 followed by North 24 Parganas with 2,039. Nine people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, West Bengal has logged 20 Omicron cases.

As per information, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to be present at the Students' Week programme in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday on January 3. The senior officials and Ministers will hold the presser regarding the Students' Week on Sunday afternoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

