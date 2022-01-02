Left Menu

J-K: Five-day training programme on bee keeping organized in Ramban

In a bid to double the farmers' income, a five-day training programme for farmers on bee keeping was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 14:51 IST
J-K: Five-day training programme on bee keeping organized in Ramban
Training programme on Bee Keeping organized in Ramban (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to double the farmers' income, a five-day training programme for farmers on bee keeping was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. During the 5-day training which was organized from December 27 to December 31, Apicultutrists led by Apiculture Development Officer Ayaz Ahmed Rishi educated the farmers on the rearing of Honey bee colonies as it is a good source of income.

"Ramban is the producer of 70 per cent of honey produced in the entire Jammu province. Solai Honey, Acacia Honey and Multi Floria Honey are the three types of honey produced in Ramban. Solai honey is the Unique Selling Product of our district," said Ayaz Ahmed Reshi. "As many as 35,000 colonies of beehives have been established in the district which includes 450 big Beekeepers. Thirty new beekeepers will be established on Batote tehsil alone in 2022-23 which will boost the rural economy," said Reshi.

"Homey produced by locals will be sold under the department's name that will bring them additional income," he added. "This programme taught us beekeeping and how to extract different types of honey from it. I am confident that it will increase our income," said a trainee.

The programme is organized by the Banihal Bee Keeping Cluster through Al-Falah Welfare Foundation under the Scheme of Funds For Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) of Union Ministry of Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprises ( MSME). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022