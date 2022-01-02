Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: One dies, five injured in road accident

A 25-year-old woman was killed and five others sustained injuries in a bus accident at Gara Mod inter-state border near Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, said the police.

ANI | Swarghat (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"The accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver is absconding", said Bilaspur SP, Sahu Ram Rana.

Both the buses were on way from Manali to Chandigarh which went out of control near Gara Moda in the Swarghat area of Bilaspur district on the Himachal and Punjab border. In both the buses, around 90 passengers were travelling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

