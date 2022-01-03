Left Menu

BSF seizes consignment of arms and heroin along IB in J&K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a consignment of arms and heroin along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.

The consignment was found packed in a white-coloured sack hidden in ''sarkanda'' (wild grass) near the Chamliyal border outpost, they added. The officials said the seizure included three AK rifles along with five magazines, four pistols along with seven magazines, five packets of heroin and some assorted ammunition.

The sack was noticed during patrolling, the officials said, adding that it had the markings of ''Karachi Fertilizers Company Limited''.

It was not immediately known whether the consignment was dropped by a drone or was smuggled from across the border by arms and narcotics smugglers, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

