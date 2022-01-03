Gujarat govt doubles land payout for installing power infra

The Gujarat government on Monday announced a twofold hike in compensation to be paid for using land to install power transmission towers and electricity lines, a move that will benefit farmers and other landowners.

At present, affected farmers and landowners are entitled to get a compensation equivalent to 7.5 per cent of their land value within the ''Right of Way (RoW) or transmission corridor''.

Now, the Gujarat government has increased the compensation to 15 per cent - that is double the current rate, said an official release.

A notification effecting the hike in payout was issued two days ago.

The RoW is the strip of land where power transmission lines are constructed after erecting towers. A specific portion of land on both sides of the overhead lines also falls under the definition of RoW.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took the decision to double the compensation in view of representations made by farmers and other landholders in this regard, said the release.

The new rate will be applicable for upcoming as well as ongoing projects of laying power infrastructure in the state.

Since trees falling under transmission corridor are also cut, farmers will get separate compensation for such trees, including fruit-bearing ones, said the release quoting the notification issued by the Revenue Department.

The value of land will be decided by 'jantri' or government-declared rates of that area after effecting a maximum 10 per cent increase in prices, the release said.

The hike in compensation would speed up the process of installation of power infrastructure, it added.

