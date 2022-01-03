Argentina extends export suspension of some beef cuts until end-2023

Argentina on Monday extended its suspension of exports of some beef cuts with little international demand until the end of 2023, a measure previously agreed with the sector. "The measures contribute to generating a balance between the Argentine market and the export of meat products," the government said of the decision.

"Export administration is established for some beef cuts that are preferred by the Argentine market and for mass consumption," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)