Alert troops will continue to foil attempts of Pakistan: DK Boora, IG, BSF after recovery of arms, drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the International Border in the Jammu sector during Zero Line Patrolling.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of BSF, DK Boora in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin from the Jammu sector. A few days ago, in the Arnia sector, one intruder was neutralised. Our alert troops will continue to foil such attempts of Pakistan."

The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds of AK-47 and seven bullets of 9 mm pistol. (ANI)

