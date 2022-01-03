Left Menu

Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram

A fire broke out in a scrap shop at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:37 IST
A visual from the fire incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The fire force personnel have reached the spot for the rescue operation.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

