Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram
A fire broke out in a scrap shop at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.
ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:37 IST
The fire force personnel have reached the spot for the rescue operation.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
