Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai schools to remain shut for classes 1 to 9, 11 till Jan 31

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut down schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:33 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai schools to remain shut for classes 1 to 9, 11 till Jan 31
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut down schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31. However, schools for classes 10 and 12 will run according to the normal schedule. BMC has allowed online classes for others.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of India and as a result, people from all over the country come here which has led to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We have seen that 16 per cent of children are infected with COVID-19 in Mumbai. So we have decided to close the schools", said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. "The vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 will continue as it is. The children would be called from their house according to their turn", added the Mayor.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 8,063 new cases taking the total cases to 29,819. Maharashtra recorded a total of 510 Omicron cases till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022