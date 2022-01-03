Left Menu

Army foils infiltration bid by Pak terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists through the Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on Sunday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:30 IST
Army foils infiltration bid by Pak terrorists in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists through the Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on Sunday. As per Defence PRO, "On January 2, 2022, at around 2030 hrs a group of Pakistani Terrorists were observed trying to attempt infiltration through the Bhimber Gali Sector."

It added, "Own alert troops foiled the infiltration bid, and subsequent search of the area lead to the recovery of ammunition and Pakistani currency left behind by the fleeing terrorists." "Indian Army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts, " it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022