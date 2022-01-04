Many turn up at venue of bullock-cart race held near Maha village after SC lifted ban

Despite restrictions, a large number of people thronged the venue of the bullock cart race organized in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, days after the Supreme Court granted conditional permission to organise traditional bullock cart races in the state. According to the district administration, the organizers were told to ensure that only a limited number of people are allowed at the venue near Nangole village in Kavthe Mahankal tehsil. However, hundreds of people turned up to witness the race.

Holding of bullock-cart races remained banned in Maharashtra for the last several years before the apex court on December 16 allowed the resumption of the bullock-cart races.

Sandip Gidde, one of the organizers, said 45 farmers participated in this race.

''We had permitted a limited number of people in view of the pandemic. However, people from the adjoining villages also managed to come to the venue today. We are ensuring that people follow COVID norms like wearing face masks,'' he added.

