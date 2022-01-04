Gurbirpal Singh welcomes cadets on getting selected for NCC camp

Director General of National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh formally inaugurated NCC Republic Day Camp – 2022 at Delhi Cantt on January 04, 2022. The inauguration ceremony started with 'Sarv Dharm Pooja'.

The RDC is held at the culmination of one complete year of training of NCC cadets and is conducted at Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment from January 01 to 29 every year. The Camp is attended by around 2,200 cadets, specially selected from all over India. Inter Directorate competitions in training, cultural competitions and National Integration awareness programmes are conducted during the month-long camp. Two NCC marching contingents participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath on January 26 every year. To commemorate India's 75 years of Independence, the theme of this year's Republic Day Camp is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The RDC-2022 is being conducted under the umbrella of full Covid-19 protocols, with a reduced strength of 1,600 cadets, including 560 girl cadets drawn from 17 State Directorates covering all the States and Union territories. The camp will culminate with the Prime Minister's Rally on January 28, 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on getting selected for the most prestigious camp of the NCC. He advised the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, maturity and selfless service as well as the highest standards of discipline and conduct, maintaining a spirit of camaraderie and teamwork cutting across the barriers of region, language, caste and creed during their stay.

The DG NCC also asked the cadets to participate wholeheartedly & derive maximum benefits from each activity during the month-long camp, while at the same time following the correct COVID-19 protocols. He further added that the aim of the camp is to enhance self-confidence of the cadets, deepen their value systems and provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the Nation.

(With Inpus from PIB)