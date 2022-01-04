Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs; Ford shines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:06 IST
The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs shortly after open on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced, while Ford gained on upbeat electric pickup production forecast.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 182.88 points, or 0.50%, at 36,767.94, the S&P 500 was up 13.36 points, or 0.28%, at 4,809.92, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.94 points, or 0.02%, at 15,829.86.

