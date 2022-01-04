Left Menu

Samajwadi Party ordered opening fire on Ram devotees, opposed Ram Temple, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that the Samajwadi Party had ordered opening fire on Ram devotees and opposed the Ram temple.

Updated: 04-01-2022 21:24 IST
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that the Samajwadi Party had ordered opening fire on Ram devotees and opposed the Ram temple. This statement came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed at a press conference on Monday that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams every night and tells him that he will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.Speaking to ANI here in Indore, Vijayvargiya, said, "I do not know how Lord Krishna is coming in their dreams and people are giving statements by being deranged because of fear of who will be coming in the dream. People have understood how they opened fire on Ram devotees and opposed the Ram temple."

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief had said, "Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night and says that you are going to form the government." He further said that Baba (Yogi Adityanath) has failed as Chief Minister and no one can help him in winning the elections. (ANI)

