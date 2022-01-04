Female Leopard found dead in Agra village

A three-year-old female Leopard was found dead in ravines of Chambal, police here said on Tuesday. The animal's body was found on Monday in Harlalpur village of Bah block, said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chambal Sanctuary, Diwakar Srivastava. The leopard was 6 feet 6 inches tall, he said.

As per veterinary doctors there were no internal or external wounds on the leopard and the cause of death may be due to weakness and other reasons, Srivastava said. "There were no symptoms of poisoning either. As per doctors the cause of death may be due to weakness, Jaundice, acute anaemia, and multiple failure of organs,'' he said. A video of the leopard had gone viral on social media on Sunday, in which it was seen attacking a farmer and hiding in the bushes. The farmer got a minor injury in his hand and was safe, according to the forest department officials. Srivastava said since the attack the forest department had been observing the activity of the leopard.

''We left the Leopard at the same place, but on Monday we found that she was not showing any signs of activity. When we got closer, we found her dead,'' he said. He said the actual cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report. The leopard's dead body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, he added. PTI COR VN VN

