Passengers coming to Jharkhand to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test at Ranchi Airport

All passengers coming to Jharkhand will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Ranchi Airport.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveler is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

