Left Menu

Passengers coming to Jharkhand to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test at Ranchi Airport

All passengers coming to Jharkhand will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Ranchi Airport.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:58 IST
Passengers coming to Jharkhand to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test at Ranchi Airport
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All passengers coming to Jharkhand will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Ranchi Airport.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveler is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out; Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Sv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022