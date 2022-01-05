Kazakh police use stun grenades as protesters try to storm Almaty mayor's office
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:39 IST
Kazakh police used stun grenades as hundreds of protesters tried to storm the mayor's office in the country's biggest city, Almaty, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.
Another Reuters correspondent heard a series of explosions in the vicinity of the city's main square where the mayor's office is located. Protests erupted in the oil-rich nation after its government lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel.
