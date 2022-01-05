Kazakh police detain over 200 people after attacks on govt buildings

Police in Kazakhstan have detained more than 200 people after attacks on government buildings in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Taraz late on Tuesday, the Central Asian nation's interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Ninety-five police officers have been wounded, it said in a statement without giving any figures on protesters.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities this week after the government removed price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel, allowing prices to more than double.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)