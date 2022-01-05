Left Menu

Reversed Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland fall

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east from Germany to Poland for a 16th successive day on Wednesday, although flows significantly fell, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.7 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:12 IST
Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.7 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.7 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed. Tuesday's high volumes ignited fears over European gas supplies this winter and pushed benchmark European gas contract prices up by around 30%.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route, remained low on Wednesday. The nominations stood at 286,481 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch above the level from the previous day, but still well below levels seen in December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

