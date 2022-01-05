Six killed in collision between bus, tanker in Jharkhand's Pakur

Atleast six people were killed while several injured in a collision between a bus and a tanker in the Amdapara area of Jharkhand's Pakur on Wednesday.

As per the Varun Ranjan, District Collector of Pakur, 15 people have been injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

