Six killed in collision between bus, tanker in Jharkhand's Pakur

Atleast six people were killed while several injured in a collision between a bus and a tanker in the Amdapara area of Jharkhand's Pakur on Wednesday.

ANI | Pakur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:25 IST
Visual from scene. Image Credit: ANI
As per the Varun Ranjan, District Collector of Pakur, 15 people have been injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

