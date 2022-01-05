Left Menu

Andhra: Over 7 injured as boats set on fire in clash between two groups of fishermen

In a clash between two groups of fishermen at Peda Jalaripeta in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, several boats were set on fire, injuring over seven people.

Updated: 05-01-2022 14:50 IST
Visual from scene. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The clash broke out over the use of ring nets.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said, "More than seven people were injured and several boats were set to fire during a clash between 2 groups of fishermen at Peda Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam. The clash broke out over the use of ring nets. We've imposed Section 144 at Vasavanipalem and Jalaripeta areas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

