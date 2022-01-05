L&T Heavy Engineering bags significant orders in Q3

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its heavy engineering arm has won significant contracts for its various business segments in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The modification, revamp and upgrade (MRU) business of L&T Heavy Engineering has been awarded an important contract by a key hydrocarbon sector customer in the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

It covers detailed engineering, supply of critical equipment and components, leading into multi-disciplinary site work involving multiple staggered shutdowns during which the revamp work would be carried out.

The MRU business has also been awarded a project for revamp of the FCC (fluid catalytic cracking) system for another important hydrocarbon sector customer in the Middle East.

These wins strengthen L&T Heavy Engineering's position as a key player in the global MRU market.

In the domestic market, the MRU business has been awarded the project for RFCC (residue fluid catalytic cracking) revamp as part of the expansion of the Barauni Refinery (BR-9) by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The RFCC units are being commissioned and operated to convert hydrotreated and straight-run residue to maximise the yield of propylene, which will be used to produce polypropylene in the downstream petrochemical unit.

''We are delighted to receive these prestigious orders from global as well as domestic customers. It is a testimony of our ability to render uninterrupted reliable customer service even during the pandemic,'' Anil Parab, member (L&T executive committee) and senior VP and head (heavy engineering), said.

