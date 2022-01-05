Left Menu

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in capital Nur-Sultan

Reuters | Nursultan | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:47 IST
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital city of Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, his office said, amid violent protests in several major cities that police struggled to disperse.

Tokayev earlier declared an emergency in the city of Almaty and the surrounding province, as well as in the western Mangistau province, following protests which were triggered by a surge in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel.

