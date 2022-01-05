Maharashtra decides to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till Feb 15

Keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. Speaking to media persons, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said, "Maharashtra government decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions are to be conducted online till February 15."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308 on Tuesday. The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653. (ANI)

