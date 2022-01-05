Kerala reports 4,801 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 4,801 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 52,63,415. A total of 71,098 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 1,813 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,90,913. 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 229 more deaths were designated as Covid-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state due to deadly virus currently stands at 48,895.

There are currently 22,910 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)