Left Menu

Kerala reports 4,801 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 4,801 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:35 IST
Kerala reports 4,801 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 4,801 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 52,63,415. A total of 71,098 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 1,813 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,90,913. 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 229 more deaths were designated as Covid-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state due to deadly virus currently stands at 48,895.

There are currently 22,910 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022