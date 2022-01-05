Left Menu

IMD predicts light rainfall for parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan during next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light intensity rainfall for Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:20 IST
IMD predicts light rainfall for parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan during next 2 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light intensity rainfall for Delhi and NCR during the next two hours. IMD, in a tweet, said, "Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours."

It also predicted light rainfall for many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two hours. "Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad (U.P.) Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it further tweeted.

Earlier today, rain lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) under the influence of a western disturbance which led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022