Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 4,862 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 4,862 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:41 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,862 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 4,862 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 27,60,449. A total of 1,17,611 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 688 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 27,07,058. Nine people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 36,814.

There are presently 16,577 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022