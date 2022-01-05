Left Menu

Two arrested for trafficking cannabis worth Rs 3.15 cr near Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking cannabis worth Rs 3.15 crore near Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking cannabis worth Rs 3.15 crore near Indore. Specific intelligence was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Indore Unit that two persons would be transporting a huge quantity of ganja (cannabis) concealed in a truck having cover cargo as common salt.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected truck and officers of DRI, Indore intercepted a truck having registration number of Andhra Pradesh near Indore. On rummaging it, packets containing ganja (cannabis) weighing 1,575 kilograms in total valued at Rs 3.15 crore were recovered and seized, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.

Both the occupants of the vehicle confessed their respective roles in the possession and transportation of ganja (cannabis). Both persons were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and have been produced before NDPS Court, Indore, the official release said. Further investigation is in progress in this case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

