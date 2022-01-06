Left Menu

India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43 pc

India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:53 IST
India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.

19,206 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries in India to 19,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,43,41,009. The recovery rate currently is 97.81 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases at 0.81 per cent. The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022