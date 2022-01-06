Left Menu

COVID-19: 2,630 Omicron variant cases reported so far in India

India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases (797) followed by Delhi (465). The other states that have reported the Omicron variant cases in the country include Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (94), Haryana (71), Odisha (60), Uttar Pradesh (31), Andhra Pradesh (28), West Bengal (20), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Chandigarh (3).

The other states and Union Territories reporting the Omicron cases include Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar (2), Assam (2), Puducherry (2), Punjab (2), with Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Manipur reporting 1 case each. The total number of recoveries from the variant stands at 995, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401. (ANI)

