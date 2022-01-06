Nominations for Nari Shakti Puraskar-2021 invited

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited Nominations for the Nari Shakti Puraskar-2021. Applications/ Nominations will be accepted only through online mode and may be filed at the portal www.awards.gov.in. All Applications/ Nominations received upto 31st January, 2022 will be considered for Nari Shakti Puruskar for the year 2021.

The Awards recognise outstanding work in the fields of economic and social empowerment of women. Nari Shakti Puraskar-2021 will be conferred by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women's Day i.e., 8th March, 2022.

Guidelines regarding eligibility criteria and other details for Nari Shakti Puraskar are available at https://wcd.nic.in/acts/guidelines-nari-shakti-puraskar-2021-onwards

The Ministry of Women and Child Development confers Nari Shakti Puraskar every year to individuals and institutions in recognition of their service towards the cause of women empowerment, especially vulnerable and marginalized women. The award carries a certificate and a cash amount of rupees Two Lakh per awardee.

The awards are open to all individuals and institutions. The maximum number of awards (including individual and institutional) could be 15. However, any relaxation to this maximum number may be permitted at the discretion of the selection committee, Chaired by the Minister of Women and Child Development.

Self-nominations & recommendations for the Awards are also considered. The Selection Committee may also, suo-moto, recommend an individual/institution for the award with sufficient justification.

A Screening Committee, headed by a Joint Secretary level Officer of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will scrutinize and shortlist the nominations received for the Awards considering the achievements of institutions and individuals, applied/recommended for the Awards. The final selection of the Awardees is made by a Selection Committee, chaired by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, on the basis of recommendations of the Screening Committee.

