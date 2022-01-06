Cabinet approves MoU between India and Nepal to construct bridge over Mahakali River
With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relation between the two countries will further improve.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for construction of bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal).
With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relation between the two countries will further improve.
(With Inputs from PIB)
