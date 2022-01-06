Kazakh uranium miner kazatomprom says production and exports continue normally

Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfilling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Uranium prices have soared in recent days amid unrest in Kazakhstan spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes.

