China to impose anti-dumping tariffs on polyphenylene ether imported from U.S.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will impose anti-dumping tariffs on polyphenylene ether imported from the United States.
The measures will be effective from Jan. 7, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- commerce ministry
Advertisement