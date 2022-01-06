Left Menu

China to impose anti-dumping tariffs on polyphenylene ether imported from U.S.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:17 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will impose anti-dumping tariffs on polyphenylene ether imported from the United States.

The measures will be effective from Jan. 7, the ministry said in a statement.

