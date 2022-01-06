Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed as tech stocks weaken, banks rally

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Thursday, with banking and energy shares leading gains, while interest rate-sensitive growth names remained under pressure from the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.94 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 36,409.05. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.15%, at 4,693.39, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 76.02 points, or 0.50%, to 15,024.15 at the opening bell.

