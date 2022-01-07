Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi; 3 injured

A fire broke out in Bhiwandi's Parasnath complex godown on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in Bhiwandi's Parasnath complex godown on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation. As many as five fire extinguisher vehicles were rushed to the spot.

In this accident, three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

