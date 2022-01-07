Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi seeks early resolution of land-related issues of South Eastern Coalfield Ltd, Chattisgarh

Shri Joshi further advised the officials to adhere to 100 days’ action plan to achieve the set target. 

Shri Joshi also requested the Chief Minister to expedite auction of mineral blocks as per the recent reforms brought about in the mineral sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
In a tweet, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that he has sought an early resolution of various land-related issues of South Eastern Coalfield Ltd, Chattisgarh. In a virtual meeting held today with the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Shri Bhupesh Baghel, the Union Minister pointed out that production of coal can be further increased from the State of Chattisgarh if such issues are resolved at the earliest. Shri Joshi also requested the Chief Minister to expedite auction of mineral blocks as per the recent reforms brought about in the mineral sector.

In a separate meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Coal and Coal India Ltd (CIL) to review the status of coal availability in the country, Minister Shri Joshi urged the management to motivate the workforce in order to achieve annual production targets. Shri Joshi further advised the officials to adhere to 100 days' action plan to achieve the set target. He also emphasized prioritizing coal supplies to thermal power plants. The Minister reiterated the importance of enhancing production with safety.

(With Inputs from PIB)

