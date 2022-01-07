Left Menu

3 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Budgam

As many as three terrorists have been eliminated by the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Thursday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:29 IST
3 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Budgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three terrorists have been eliminated by the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Thursday. Indian Army today informed that a joint operation was launched yesterday night based on inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Operation Zoiu, #Budgam. Jt op was launched yesterday night based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and three terrorists were eliminated. Warlike stores recovered. Jt op over. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet today. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022