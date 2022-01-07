Political steering committee to be established for Limpopo water projects

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says a political steering committee on water will be established to deal with various water and sanitation projects around Limpopo province.

The steering committee, Mchunu said, will be led by Premier Mathabatha.

Mchunu on Friday conducted a site visit to De Hoop Dam, located in the Sekhukhune district, to assess the dam's water supply and progress made on projects attached to it.

In a bid to address water issues in Sekhukhune, Mchunu also met with the Lebalelo Water Users Association to hear about the progress made on the proposal it came up with, together with the department, to improve the supply of water to surrounding communities.

In a statement on Friday, the department said the meeting followed a presentation made by the association to the Minister requesting to get involved equally in the sector, and the Minister suggesting it team up with government to come up with a joint proposal.

Presented by Acting Deputy Director-General of Infrastructure in the department, Motebele Moshodi, the new association formed will incorporate the provision of security to the dam through a resourcing partnership between the department and the private sector.

"The proposed plan will also bring socio-economic development opportunities in the Sekhukhune District including skills development in construction, water services, roads and tourism," Moshodi said.

The department said the Minister welcomed the proposal and urged the team to work swiftly to complete the project, and get water to the community, which he reiterated is the main priority.

Those in attendance were officials from various districts in the province, including the Sekhukhune District Municipality, where the De Hoop Dam is located; as well as Elias Motsoaledi, Capricorn Local Municipalities and the City of Polokwane, which, the department said, will "highly benefit from the proposed plan".

There was also representation from Lepelle Northern Water, which will is crucial to the arrangement, according to the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)