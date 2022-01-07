Nitin Gadkari announces development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari virtually laid Foundation Stone of 10 National Highway Projects for 336 kms worth Rs 14169 Crore in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. With the development of Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Barielly Highway connectivity and traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places.

With the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, the city of Agra will get rid of traffic jams. The construction of Agra - Jalesar - Etah road will facilitate the traders of brass industry.

Shri Gadkari also announced today the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared as a new National Highway and will be included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II. He said this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity. Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects will facilitate trade and ease of doing business. Glass and bangles industry will get special impetus. There will be economic development alongwith increase in employment opportunities with the coming of these Highway projects.

