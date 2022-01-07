Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari announces development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj

He said this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:41 IST
Nitin Gadkari announces development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj
Shri Gadkari also announced today the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari virtually laid Foundation Stone of 10 National Highway Projects for 336 kms worth Rs 14169 Crore in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. With the development of Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Barielly Highway connectivity and traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places.

With the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, the city of Agra will get rid of traffic jams. The construction of Agra - Jalesar - Etah road will facilitate the traders of brass industry.

Shri Gadkari also announced today the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared as a new National Highway and will be included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II. He said this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity. Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects will facilitate trade and ease of doing business. Glass and bangles industry will get special impetus. There will be economic development alongwith increase in employment opportunities with the coming of these Highway projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022